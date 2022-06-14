Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $124.00 to $101.00.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $94.00.

5/27/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/27/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $85.00.

5/25/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00.

5/18/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

Get NetApp Inc alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.