Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

6/11/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $171.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00.

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $101.00.

5/24/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/23/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

5/18/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,385.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

