Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $735.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $610.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $680.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $640.00 to $645.00.

Shares of REGN opened at $549.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $516.75 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

