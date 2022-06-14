Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC):
- 6/3/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $85.00.
- 6/2/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 672,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,124. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Semtech by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
