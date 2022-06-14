Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/7/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.48) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/1/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/1/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.48) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/31/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/17/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,650 ($44.30) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/24/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 6.15 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,634.65 ($44.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,367,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,073. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($53.26). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,590.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,695.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

