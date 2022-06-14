Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PPL (PPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PPL (NYSE: PPL):

6/8/2022 – PPL was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2022 – PPL had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00.

5/31/2022 – PPL was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2022 – PPL is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – PPL is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – PPL had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

