Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordson (NDSN)

Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/13/2022 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – Nordson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Nordson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Nordson had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $265.00.

5/2/2022 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2022 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2022 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Nordson Co alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.