Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 4.4% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92. 819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,517,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.