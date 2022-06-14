Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 4.4% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92. 819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,517,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

