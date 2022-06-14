WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.30

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 777492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$733.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

