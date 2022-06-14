Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.
Shares of NYSE:EOD opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
