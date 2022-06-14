Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $40.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:DK traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. 21,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

