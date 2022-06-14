Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $129.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

MPC stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

