Wells Fargo & Company Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $127.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

PSX stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

