Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. Welltower has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Welltower by 42.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Welltower by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 113,183 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

