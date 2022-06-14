West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Up 65.6% in May

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,900 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 2,162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. West China Cement has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded West China Cement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells its products under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's cement products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

