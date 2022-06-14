Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDO remained flat at $$14.04 during trading on Tuesday. 22,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,494. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

