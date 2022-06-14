Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WMC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 1,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.