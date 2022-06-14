Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WMC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 1,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

