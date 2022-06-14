Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 180.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 25,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

