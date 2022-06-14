Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.25

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $10.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 47,311 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 379,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.