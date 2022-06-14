Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.25

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $10.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 47,311 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.