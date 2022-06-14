Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:WEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

