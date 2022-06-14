Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.04. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4,717,796 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$182.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.