Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.
