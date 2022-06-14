Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc Sells 24,000 Shares

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 101,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

