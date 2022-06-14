Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down GBX 24.24 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,285.76 ($39.88). The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,531.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,324.71. The stock has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($31.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.01).
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.