Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down GBX 24.24 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,285.76 ($39.88). The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,531.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,324.71. The stock has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($31.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.01).

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

