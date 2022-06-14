Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $157.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.07.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

