White Gold (CVE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 33000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.57 million and a P/E ratio of -44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.
About White Gold (CVE:WGO)
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.
