Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE) Insider Purchases A$33,000.00 in Stock

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE – Get Rating) insider Matthew White bought 16,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($22,916.67).

Matthew White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Matthew White 15,000,000 shares of Whitebark Energy stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Whitebark Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Warro Gas Project located in northeast of Perth. It also holds an interest in the Wizard Lake Oil Field located in Alberta, Canada.

