Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,030,878.26. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,541,019. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,358.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$11.63 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.43.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.5870712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

