Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in May

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,467,700 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 1,664,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

