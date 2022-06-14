WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,052. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

