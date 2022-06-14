WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Down 5.1%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 8,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 904,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,955,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.