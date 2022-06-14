Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

