William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Sells $41,020.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Corcoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $40,320.00.

WMPN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 383,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,918. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.