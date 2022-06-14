William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

WMPN stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.14.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

