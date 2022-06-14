Windward (LON:WNWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.50

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 7503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Windward in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.71.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

