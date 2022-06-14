Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WING opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

