WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 228,508 shares.The stock last traded at $39.89 and had previously closed at $39.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

