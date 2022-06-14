WISeKey International Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 22nd (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.
WKEY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).
