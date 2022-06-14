WISeKey International Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 22nd (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.

WKEY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

