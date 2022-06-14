WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,127,584.96 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 149,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$40.88 ($28.39), for a total value of A$6,127,584.96 ($4,255,267.33).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Richard White sold 155,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$41.75 ($28.99), for a total transaction of A$6,474,840.50 ($4,496,417.01).

On Thursday, May 19th, Richard White sold 158,664 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.83 ($28.35), for a total transaction of A$6,478,251.12 ($4,498,785.50).

On Thursday, May 12th, Richard White sold 161,412 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$40.11 ($27.85), for a total transaction of A$6,474,235.32 ($4,495,996.75).

On Thursday, May 5th, Richard White sold 149,927 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$43.19 ($29.99), for a total transaction of A$6,475,347.13 ($4,496,768.84).

On Thursday, April 28th, Richard White sold 116,073 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$44.67 ($31.02), for a total transaction of A$5,184,980.91 ($3,600,681.19).

On Thursday, April 21st, Richard White sold 112,134 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$46.37 ($32.20), for a total transaction of A$5,199,653.58 ($3,610,870.54).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Richard White sold 108,607 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.88 ($33.25), for a total transaction of A$5,200,103.16 ($3,611,182.75).

On Thursday, April 7th, Richard White sold 126,080 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.55 ($35.80), for a total transaction of A$6,499,424.00 ($4,513,488.89).

On Thursday, March 31st, Richard White sold 127,405 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($35.43), for a total transaction of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,514,029.93).

On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($35.71), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,611,183.75).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.