Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Jun 14th, 2022

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Wishpond Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPNDF opened at 0.57 on Tuesday. Wishpond Technologies has a 12 month low of 0.45 and a 12 month high of 1.35.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

