Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,908.33.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.