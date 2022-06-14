Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,908.33.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

