Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,908.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Wizz Air has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $73.60.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

