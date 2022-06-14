WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

