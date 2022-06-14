Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.20

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 4939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

Several research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million.

About Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

