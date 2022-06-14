World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

