Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.7 days.
Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. Worldline has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $96.75.
About Worldline (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldline (WWLNF)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.