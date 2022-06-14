Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 279.7 days.

Shares of WWLNF opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

