Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Worley alerts:

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.