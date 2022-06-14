Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on WYGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Worley has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

