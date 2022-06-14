Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.31

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 2345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

